-$0.68 EPS Expected for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.95). Vir Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 151.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($2.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to $0.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vir Biotechnology.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%.

VIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, April 16th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $423,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,400,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $414,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,948,802.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,108. 30.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,316 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,966,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,451,000 after purchasing an additional 885,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,298,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,153,000 after buying an additional 521,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 80.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 999,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,226,000 after buying an additional 446,909 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIR stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.42. The stock had a trading volume of 821,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,387. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of -1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.34.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.