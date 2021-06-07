Nimiq Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last Week (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $48.65 million and $841,709.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,000.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.99 or 0.07688025 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $603.17 or 0.01773981 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.31 or 0.00483242 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00173562 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.10 or 0.00744388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.75 or 0.00493379 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007248 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.88 or 0.00408457 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,525,758,872 coins and its circulating supply is 7,864,258,872 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

