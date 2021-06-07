Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

CPG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $3.75 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

Shares of NYSE CPG traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.68. 3,651,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,865,596. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $493.95 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 614,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 148,599 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,572,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,567,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 274,289 shares during the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

