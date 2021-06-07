Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Sprout Social posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded up $4.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.20. The company had a trading volume of 619,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,370. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.69 and a beta of 1.01. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $367,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $1,220,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,297 shares of company stock worth $9,843,746. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

