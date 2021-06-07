Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Sprout Social posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded up $4.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.20. The company had a trading volume of 619,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,370. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.69 and a beta of 1.01. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $367,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $1,220,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,297 shares of company stock worth $9,843,746. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprout Social (SPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.