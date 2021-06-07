Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) will report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. Galectin Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.66) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06.

GALT has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

GALT traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 370,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.35. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.47.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $109,175.00. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

