Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2021

Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Nexi in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Nexi Company Profile

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

