CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Upgraded to Hold by Nord/LB

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Nord/LB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of CEVMY stock remained flat at $$17.18 during trading hours on Monday. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.84. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $17.78.

