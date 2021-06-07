Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Receives No Recommendation Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their no recommendation rating on shares of Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of BRCK stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 105 ($1.37). The stock had a trading volume of 390,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,368. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 92.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.74. Brickability Group has a 12 month low of GBX 33.50 ($0.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 107 ($1.40). The firm has a market capitalization of £241.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38.

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Products and Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, roofing tiles, and slates, as well as joinery materials, radiators, and associated parts and accessories.

