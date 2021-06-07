Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Receives No Recommendation Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their no recommendation rating on shares of Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Shares of BRCK stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 105 ($1.37). The stock had a trading volume of 390,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,368. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 92.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.74. Brickability Group has a 12 month low of GBX 33.50 ($0.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 107 ($1.40). The firm has a market capitalization of £241.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38.
Brickability Group Company Profile
