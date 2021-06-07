Barclays Increases Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Price Target to GBX 440

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SHB has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.38) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a reduce rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shaftesbury to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 524.67 ($6.85).

Shares of SHB stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 623 ($8.14). 190,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,396. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 630.27. Shaftesbury has a 52-week low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 706.50 ($9.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54, a quick ratio of 12.33 and a current ratio of 13.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%.

Shaftesbury Company Profile

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

