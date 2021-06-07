Analysts Expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to Announce $2.10 EPS

Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will announce $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the highest is $2.26. McDonald’s posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 218.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year earnings of $8.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.31 to $8.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $10.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $128,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 24.4% during the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,810 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCD traded down $1.69 on Monday, reaching $231.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,869,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.05. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $178.88 and a 52 week high of $238.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

