$2.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will report $2.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.69 billion and the highest is $2.80 billion. FOX reported sales of $2.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year sales of $12.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.71 billion to $12.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.81 billion to $13.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 165.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,849,702. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FOX has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $44.80.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

