Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Hits $0.0582 on Top Exchanges

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $25.96 million and approximately $140,035.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for about $0.0582 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00064026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00267169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.90 or 0.00242979 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.86 or 0.01132841 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003328 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,702.98 or 0.99984638 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

