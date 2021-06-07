Abyss (ABYSS) Price Hits $0.0515 on Major Exchanges

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $11.77 million and approximately $480,689.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss coin can now be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00072870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00025853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $336.42 or 0.00998048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.83 or 0.09839835 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00051349 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

