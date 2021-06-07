$122.11 Million in Sales Expected for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will announce sales of $122.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.01 million to $122.20 million. Forrester Research reported sales of $113.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full year sales of $478.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $478.60 million to $478.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $512.15 million, with estimates ranging from $510.69 million to $513.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FORR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Forrester Research from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

FORR stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.08. The company had a trading volume of 19,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $785.82 million, a P/E ratio of 53.35, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.24. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $59,964.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $460,034.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Forrester Research by 18.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,513,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,298,000 after acquiring an additional 235,741 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,366,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Forrester Research by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,851,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,559,000 after acquiring an additional 71,563 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Forrester Research by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 485,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,344,000 after acquiring an additional 48,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Forrester Research by 53.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 29,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

