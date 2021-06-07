Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to Post $2.84 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will announce $2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.88 and the lowest is $2.76. Stanley Black & Decker posted earnings per share of $1.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year earnings of $11.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.86 to $11.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.55.

In related news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Rea LTD. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% during the first quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 34,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $3,055,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 992,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,241,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $209.15. 1,071,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,024. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $124.74 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

