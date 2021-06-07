$5.06 Billion in Sales Expected for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) will announce sales of $5.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.13 billion. NextEra Energy reported sales of $4.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full year sales of $20.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.89 billion to $21.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.24 billion to $23.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NextEra Energy.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,414,387 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,958,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 307.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 35,421 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $20,364,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 320.8% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 405,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,317,000 after buying an additional 302,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $72.47. 5,987,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,656,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $87.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy (NEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.