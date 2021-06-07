Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MAV)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.0% over the last three years.

Shares of MAV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.13. The company had a trading volume of 45,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,705. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $12.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

