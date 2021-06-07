Mining Core Coin (MCC) Price Down 28% Over Last Week

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last week, Mining Core Coin has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mining Core Coin has a total market cap of $21,792.77 and $39,173.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mining Core Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00064766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.67 or 0.00269992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.12 or 0.00244801 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.92 or 0.01142513 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003324 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,997.57 or 1.00129975 BTC.

Mining Core Coin Profile

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 coins. Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3 . The official website for Mining Core Coin is miningcore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

