Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sets New 1-Year High at $86.86

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.86 and last traded at $86.46, with a volume of 504231 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.95.

FMX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of -196.50, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.5771 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 25.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at about $756,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.2% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

