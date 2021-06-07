908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) & Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Financial Comparison

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) and Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.3% of 908 Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.1% of 908 Devices shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of Midwest Energy Emissions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for 908 Devices and Midwest Energy Emissions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 908 Devices 0 0 4 0 3.00 Midwest Energy Emissions 0 1 0 0 2.00

908 Devices presently has a consensus price target of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.92%. Given 908 Devices’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe 908 Devices is more favorable than Midwest Energy Emissions.

Profitability

This table compares 908 Devices and Midwest Energy Emissions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 908 Devices N/A N/A N/A Midwest Energy Emissions -44.40% N/A -60.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 908 Devices and Midwest Energy Emissions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 908 Devices $26.89 million 43.44 -$12.82 million ($1.24) -34.51 Midwest Energy Emissions $8.16 million 12.84 -$5.83 million N/A N/A

Midwest Energy Emissions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 908 Devices.

Summary

908 Devices beats Midwest Energy Emissions on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc. develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. Its products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis. 908 Devices Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

