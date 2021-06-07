Analyzing SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:VMM)

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:VMM) and SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II and SLR Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II 0 0 0 0 N/A SLR Investment 0 2 3 0 2.60

SLR Investment has a consensus price target of $19.05, indicating a potential downside of 0.68%. Given SLR Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SLR Investment is more favorable than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II.

Risk and Volatility

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SLR Investment has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II and SLR Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II N/A N/A N/A SLR Investment 90.14% 6.90% 3.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II and SLR Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SLR Investment $121.75 million 6.66 $15.45 million $1.40 13.70

SLR Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II.

Dividends

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. SLR Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. SLR Investment pays out 117.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SLR Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. SLR Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.5% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of SLR Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of SLR Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SLR Investment beats Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc. The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Municipal Bond Index. The fund was previously known as Voyageur Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. was formed in 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools. The fund primarily invests in United States. The fund's investments generally range between $5 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with revenues between $50 million and $1 billion and EBITDA between $15 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. It may also seek investments in thinly traded public companies and also make secondary investments. The fund makes non-control equity investments. It primarily exits within three years of the initial capital commitment.

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.