Jarvis+ 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $166,173.00 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 7th. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $630,691.65 and approximately $166,173.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+ is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

