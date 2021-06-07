Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Clean Energy Fuels stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 27,273,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,579,953. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.11 and a beta of 1.85.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $4,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $2,887,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,857,638 shares of company stock valued at $16,448,305. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. 38.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.