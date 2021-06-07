Senior (LON:SNR) Given “Under review” Rating at Peel Hunt

Senior (LON:SNR)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNR. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.46) price objective on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 86 ($1.12) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 139 ($1.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 104.43 ($1.36).

SNR traded up GBX 2.30 ($0.03) on Monday, hitting GBX 156.30 ($2.04). 699,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,720. Senior has a 12 month low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 164.60 ($2.15). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 116.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £655.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09.

In related news, insider Andrew Bodenham bought 42,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £50,251.50 ($65,653.91).

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

