AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AZN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,844.67 ($115.56).

LON AZN traded down GBX 50 ($0.65) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 8,005 ($104.59). The company had a trading volume of 1,177,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,433. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a fifty-two week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The stock has a market cap of £105.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,636.94.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

