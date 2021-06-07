Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,800

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Matthey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,805 ($36.65).

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,194 ($41.73). 508,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,613. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,171.56. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,978 ($25.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.18 billion and a PE ratio of 30.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Robert MacLeod bought 12 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,173 ($41.46) per share, with a total value of £380.76 ($497.47). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 36 shares of company stock valued at $112,512.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

