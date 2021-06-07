Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Hammerson (LON:HMSO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Numis Securities’ target price indicates a potential downside of 15.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hammerson from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hammerson from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 53.67 ($0.70).

LON:HMSO traded up GBX 0.54 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 41.44 ($0.54). 8,299,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,270,934. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 37.64. Hammerson has a twelve month low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 70 ($0.91). The company has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

