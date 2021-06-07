Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to Announce $2.00 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to announce earnings per share of $2.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08. CVS Health reported earnings per share of $2.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year earnings of $7.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $8.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,941,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,191,123. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $113.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.56. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

