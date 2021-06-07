$2.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will announce earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.51 and the highest is $2.85. United Parcel Service reported earnings per share of $2.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year earnings of $10.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $11.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.18 to $12.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $212.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,435,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,282. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $99.59 and a 12 month high of $219.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Parcel Service (UPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.