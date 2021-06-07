$2.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will announce earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.51 and the highest is $2.85. United Parcel Service reported earnings per share of $2.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year earnings of $10.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $11.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.18 to $12.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $212.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,435,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,282. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $99.59 and a 12 month high of $219.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

