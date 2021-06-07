Collateral Pay (COLL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $369,587.00

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last week, Collateral Pay has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. Collateral Pay has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $369,587.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00002230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Collateral Pay Coin Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,677,338 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

