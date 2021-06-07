JustLiquidity (JUL) Market Cap Reaches $9.17 Million

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 71.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded up 75.8% against the U.S. dollar. JustLiquidity has a total market cap of $9.17 million and $80,709.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustLiquidity coin can now be bought for approximately $16.25 or 0.00047608 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JustLiquidity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00065754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.00 or 0.00275398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.00255166 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.65 or 0.01153358 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003385 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,079.96 or 0.99850852 BTC.

JustLiquidity Coin Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 564,623 coins. JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org . JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity . JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

JustLiquidity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “JULUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for JustLiquidity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustLiquidity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.