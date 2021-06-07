$12.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to announce sales of $12.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.65 billion. Accenture posted sales of $10.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year sales of $49.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.59 billion to $49.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $52.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.33 billion to $53.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $1,577,735,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after acquiring an additional 791,761 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1,621.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,016,000 after acquiring an additional 572,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $126,101,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACN traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $282.19. 1,404,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,543. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture has a 52 week low of $194.83 and a 52 week high of $294.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

