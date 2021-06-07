Bitcoin SV Price Hits $168.84 on Top Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $3.17 billion and approximately $801.67 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $168.84 or 0.00495842 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,052.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $610.35 or 0.01792394 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00061430 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001542 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004783 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,754,158 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

