$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bally’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.63. Bally’s posted earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $4.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.56 million. Bally’s’s revenue was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bally’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Shares of NYSE BALY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.94. 543,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,132. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -233.07 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.17.

In other news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $745,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,252.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $49,999,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 975,563 shares of company stock valued at $54,696,925. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 194.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

