Zacks: Analysts Expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to Post $1.96 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to announce $1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.03. AmerisourceBergen posted earnings per share of $1.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year earnings of $8.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.52 to $9.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.93 to $10.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Shares of ABC stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.26. 780,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,265. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $125.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at $24,426,962.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $701,558.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,441,659.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,356 shares of company stock valued at $11,760,876. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

