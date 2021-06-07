Zacks: Analysts Expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.35 Billion

Brokerages expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to post $4.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.53 billion. Mastercard posted sales of $3.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year sales of $18.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.77 billion to $18.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $21.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.75 billion to $23.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.48.

Mastercard stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $364.08. 2,131,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,944,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $371.75.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

