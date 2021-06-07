Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Will Post Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to announce $1.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.02. Dine Brands Global reported earnings of ($0.87) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 295.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year earnings of $6.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $7.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.90.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at $985,825.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,318,000 after buying an additional 235,743 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 4,159.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,097,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,792 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 428,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,589,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 57.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,954,000 after purchasing an additional 150,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at about $24,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIN traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.37. 182,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,650. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.23. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

