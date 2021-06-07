Insider Selling: Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Director Sells 1,016 Shares of Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SSTK stock traded up $1.46 on Monday, hitting $92.52. The stock had a trading volume of 233,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.45 and a 1 year high of $104.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.92.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth about $22,425,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 484,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,138,000 after purchasing an additional 222,344 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 541,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,857,000 after purchasing an additional 185,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,828,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 366,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,624,000 after purchasing an additional 171,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

SSTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

