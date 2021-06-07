Maxcoin (MAX) Price Tops $0.0055

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 7th. Maxcoin has a market cap of $336,993.28 and approximately $65.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded 33% lower against the US dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,248.25 or 0.99999117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00041181 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00011793 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.40 or 0.01046455 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.30 or 0.00514765 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.88 or 0.00390921 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006909 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00077456 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004370 BTC.

About Maxcoin

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

