Brokerages Expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Post $2.91 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will announce earnings per share of $2.91 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.30 and the lowest is $2.64. Tractor Supply reported earnings of $2.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $8.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.19.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.20. 701,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $116.13 and a 1 year high of $200.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,546,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,525 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,559,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $630,353,000 after acquiring an additional 54,372 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $359,667,000 after acquiring an additional 49,122 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Tractor Supply by 84.9% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,398,000 after acquiring an additional 805,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

