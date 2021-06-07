Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Entravision Communications (EVC)

Entravision Communications (NYSE: EVC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/3/2021 – Entravision Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

5/31/2021 – Entravision Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/24/2021 – Entravision Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Entravision Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/12/2021 – Entravision Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVC traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.63. The company had a trading volume of 365,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,680. The company has a market cap of $394.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.67. Entravision Communications Co. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $148.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.30 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 267.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 53.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

