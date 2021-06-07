$47.30 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will post $47.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.30 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $41.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $187.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $179.00 million to $195.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $223.85 million, with estimates ranging from $201.90 million to $245.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.67 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 7.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

EGRX traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $38.20. 208,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.76 million, a PE ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.78. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $53.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,208.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

