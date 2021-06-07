Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.00

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 3311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

Several research firms have commented on NINOY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

