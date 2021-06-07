Credicorp Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BAP)

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 6,059 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,056% compared to the average daily volume of 192 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Westwood Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,137,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,507,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,214,000 after buying an additional 982,872 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,779,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,885,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,568,000 after buying an additional 276,621 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

BAP stock traded down $14.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,999,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,275. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Credicorp has a 12 month low of $110.47 and a 12 month high of $172.12.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAP shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.56.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.