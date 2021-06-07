Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $116.50

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $116.50 and last traded at $116.50, with a volume of 663 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.07. The company has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.84 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 6.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

