Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.00

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 3968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WRTBY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 0.87.

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

