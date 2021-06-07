Investors Purchase High Volume of Biogen Call Options (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 111,622 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,410% compared to the typical volume of 7,392 call options.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB traded up $109.71 on Monday, reaching $395.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,886,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,108. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Biogen has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.64.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

