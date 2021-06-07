Bollard Group LLC Has $59.44 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bollard Group LLC reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 2.1% of Bollard Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $59,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $615,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Facebook by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 139,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,008,000 after acquiring an additional 12,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB traded up $5.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $335.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,551,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $333.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $312.50.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,888,753 shares of company stock valued at $578,700,197 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist upped their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

