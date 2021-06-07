Omnitude Price Hits $0.0100 on Top Exchanges (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Omnitude coin can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Omnitude has a market cap of $651,299.50 and approximately $616,309.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Omnitude has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00073421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00026459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.46 or 0.01015165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.98 or 0.09801045 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00052153 BTC.

Omnitude Profile

Omnitude is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

