Brokerages Anticipate ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will report $5.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.65 billion. ManpowerGroup reported sales of $3.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year sales of $20.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.25 billion to $20.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $21.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.36 billion to $22.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on MAN. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

Shares of NYSE:MAN traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.75. The stock had a trading volume of 197,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,382. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $64.27 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.15.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 68.66%.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,157.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 31,063 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 6.8% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 39,023 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 88,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 13,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth about $9,558,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

